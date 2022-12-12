Investing in your life — not your lifestyle — is the biggest fashion statement

“Successful people seek a balance. They realise there is life after the party, and it takes forming and sticking to a budget, saving and living a life of investment and not a life of expenditure and flaunting textile.”

Such people also find saving easy, because they have an emotional link with the process. This means they open savings and investment accounts, because they have clear objectives and understand that investing is the biggest fashion statement. They can picture the house they’ll buy when the deposit has been saved, that holiday they will enjoy with their family, or their child’s university education.

The good news is that realising you’ve made mistakes and seeking advice are the first steps towards recovery and a strong financial future, says Manyike.

“It takes a brave person to appear on a show like Khuzeka and admit they are not the person they appeared to be. However, with understanding and support, things can change rapidly.”

