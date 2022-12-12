Just what the doctor ordered!

Dr Mavhungu Tracy Nelwamondo was inspired by the indigenous Southern African marula fruit and her child to create a reduced-sugar frozen dessert, Malie’s Ice Cream.

Did you always want to be a doctor?

Not at all. When I passed matric I really wanted to be an economist or something like that. But my dad insisted that I become a doctor because he himself wanted to be a doctor, and I grew to love it.

What inspired you to make ice cream?

I’ve never been a person who loves food, but I am so deep into it now. The ice cream came about when I had my first child, Malie. I’m from a family where a lot of us are living with obesity. We have complications such as high blood pressure, diabetes, and other non-communicable diseases. And we all know that food is a strong factor when it comes to such diseases.

How did Malie inspire you?

When I gave birth to Malie, I wanted something different for him. I wanted him to have a better chance or a better relationship with food. After weaning him, I started doing a lot of research on how to have a healthier relationship with food from a very young age, and I fell in love with food. What was interesting was that it was going along well, because it resonated well with physiology that I learned in medical school.