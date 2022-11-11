Khuzeka is the new financial reality series to watch on Moja Love

No matter how big or small the amount, managing finances can be challenging. If you aren’t able to manage money carefully, you may find it difficult to create a financially secure future.

We make things worse by spending money carelessly, instead of making sound financial decisions that will secure our financial futures, says John Manyike, head of financial education at Old Mutual.

He says that people who misuse money often become victims of the “need to spend” aimlessly, instead of using the money to better their lives and financial positions.

Manyike highlights this trend in Khuzeka, the new financial reality show on DStv Moja Love (channel 157) that deals with how ordinary South Africans dig deep financial holes for themselves and their families due to a lack of basic financial management skills.

Watch the preview below: