The benefits of going digital and keeping your cash in the bank

In the days before digital banking, it was easier to believe that “cash is king”. You could stash your cash in a biscuit tin or under the mattress. Making a withdrawal or payment was simple: you got the cash out and paid the bills.

Unfortunately, old habits die hard and many people still prefer having cash in their hands and stashed in secret hiding places, says John Manyike, head of financial education at Old Mutual.

Some people, like Sister Nana, who recently featured on Khuzeka, the Old Mutual-sponsored financial reality show on DStv channel 157 (Moja Love), would seem to have little choice in the matter.

Sister Nana is blind and earns her living from the rental money she receives from 10 tenants who occupy rooms in her home. Each month, she receives her rent and then squirrels the money away, drawing cash from the stash as needed. This is a situation that carries several risks.

“Nana is extremely vulnerable. She has no way of knowing if the tenants have paid the full rentals owed or if all 10 of them are paying their own amounts. Her disability and habit of keeping the cash at home also make her a target of unscrupulous people and thieves,” says Manyike.

“She has a son but he does little to help his mother. She relies on the assistance of an ‘adopted’ son for her day-to-day needs and financial transactions. During the show, Old Mutual suggested several things that would make things better for the old lady.”

The benefits of digital banking

The first step is to get her money out of the house and into a bank account. There are many benefits to digital banking. The advantage for her is that it becomes simple to track who has paid their rent and who hasn’t. The monthly statement will confirm how many deposits were made each month, the value of each deposit and the total collected.

This also builds a positive profile for her should she wish to access credit to capitalise her small business. Technology has also made it easy for people in her condition to have their messages dictated to them.