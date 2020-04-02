Dubai holidaymakers stuck in Cape Town beg to be reunited with toddler

A couple from Dubai who left their two-year-old with a nanny before flying to Cape Town for a holiday say they are trapped in SA.

In a letter to the United Arab Emirates newspaper Gulf News, Chiara Maioni pleaded with authorities to reunite them with their daughter, Skye.

The Italian and her British husband, Mark Hill, flew to Cape Town on March 12 and planned to return on March 21. On March 15, they tried to bring their return flight forward.

“All Emirates flights at this point were fully booked ... for March 16, 17 and 18,” said Maioni, a freelance television commercial producer.

They booked for March 19, then “woke up to the news that all incoming flights [to the UAE] had been blocked for tourists or residents alike”.