The deadly debt cycle of pawn, payday loans and cash advances

Mahlangu, like millions of credit active South Africans identified in TransUnion’s latest industry report, is struggling to make ends meet, let alone keep up with her debt obligations. Despite this, she is often forced to take on more credit to cover her expenses and needs.

With her irregular income and high debt levels, she can no longer get loans from traditional lenders such as banks. Instead, she turns to pawn shops that offer cash advances and payday loans for which her credit record is not too much of a factor.

“Above board pawn shops such as Cash Converters and Cash Crusaders offer secured loans to people using personal items such as cellphones, jewelry and laptops as collateral,” says Lucille Sikosana, a business development manager at Old Mutual Investment Group.

Although a pawn transaction is not a credit agreement, it is covered by the National Credit Act, with the creditor limited to lending up to R8,000, even if the value of the pawned property is more than the amount lent. The loan is paid back over between one and six months and the consumer can’t be charged more than 5% a month in interest.

Mahlangu discovered the hard way that not-so-obvious additional costs and charges result in her paying a lot more than she bargained for to borrow against her own goods.

Cash Converters charged her an initiation fee of R165, excluding 15% VAT per credit agreement plus 10% of the amount in excess of R1,000 advanced, with interest charged at 5% per month on the first loan and 3% per month on subsequent loans within the year.

A monthly service fee of R60, excluding 15% VAT was also charged in the first month of the loan. This meant Mahlangu found herself having to repay just over R1,800 on a R1,000 cash advance against her laptop.

If she can’t pay the debt once the cash advance matures, she has the option of paying the interest to avoid losing her valuables. However, more interest is charged the longer you leave your valuables with the pawn shop.

What she thought was her saviour - pawn dealers not carrying out affordability assessments for cash advances - soon became her curse, and as she found a big chunk of her income going towards repaying ballooning debt she soon turned to payday loans to supplement her income to cover her debt obligations.