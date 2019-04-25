Gender activists left fuming after SIU shuts them out

Activists against women abuse are fuming after the Special Investigations Unit (SIU) locked its gate as they were about to enter the unit's offices in Pretoria on Thursday in a protest against alleged practices at the SIU.

When Sowetan arrived at the offices there were members of the police tactical response unit awaiting the activists who are part of #Totalshutdown movement.

As the activists approached the gate, security personnel locked it, keeping the five women outside with their placards.

The women then simply sat outside the locked gate demanded that senior management come to receive their memorandum.