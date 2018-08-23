Don't give up hope because of bad news on stock exchange

The Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) records its worst week in five months, the market's largest share Naspers sheds R121-billion, the rand falls to R15/$ for the second time in a week, global investors yank $1.3-billion out of emerging markets and nearly half of it from South Africa.

These headlines are enough to spook any investor. Compounded with disappointing returns from local investment markets over the past three years, many investors have or are considering switching investments, or out of shares or unit trust funds with higher exposures to shares and into safer cash investments like money market funds.

Usually, unit trust funds with exposure to share markets deliver more than money market funds. But over the past three years to the end of June, money market funds have returned around 7.4% a year, while the SA share market as measured by the All Share Shareholder Weighted Index returned just 5.7% a year.

But asset managers caution against switching to cash.

Old Mutual Investment Group points out that when you look at long-term trends, returns from money market investments have been 9% a year on average over the past 20 years to the end of last year, while the JSE delivered 15.2%.