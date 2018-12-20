WATCH | Irrepressible Percy Tau makes a huge statement in Belgium

It was another all-star performance from Bafana Bafana international Tau‚ who has been in excellent form for club and country over the last few months‚ and has now scored seven goals in 18 starts for Union in all competitions this season.

Union will face fellow second-tier side Mechelen in the semifinals‚ while the other clash sees Andile Jali’s former club KV Oostende take on Gent.

Tau’s side must now feel they have a real chance to go all the way having previously won back-to-back titles in the Belgian Cup in 1913 and 1914‚ a long wait of over 100 years.

The Bafana star had shown plenty of danger before he opened the scoring on 17 minutes‚ showing excellent control before drilling the ball home.

He had a hand in the second for teammate Roman Ferber‚ but Genk had twice come from behind in the game to force it to penalties.

Tau showed great composure to send his into the top corner and help to seal what will be another famous victory in this excellent season in loan from English Premier League side Brighton & Hove Albion.

The Belgian Cup semifinals will be played over two legs on January 22-24 and January 29-31‚ with the final set for May 1.

If Tau does lift the cup this year he will join the likes of two-time winners Ayanda Patosi (Lokeren) and Anele Ngcongca (Genk) as South Africans to have been successful in the competition in the recent past.

Mothiba came off the bench to help Strasbourg past Marseille to reach the French League Cup‚ setting up a quarterfinal.

Mothiba kept his nerve to score the third penalty for his side as they won 4-2 following a 1-1 draw.

Lebohang Phiri also played for Guingamp as they ousted Nice in a penalty shoot-out following a 0-0 draw and they now take on Paris St Germain in the next round.

