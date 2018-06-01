Terry Pheto on black tax: I couldn’t just leave for Hollywood

Actress Terry Pheto says that being a "survivor of poverty" made it difficult for her to just up and leave for Hollywood when the international spotlight came calling her name.

Terry first burst onto the international scene with her role in the Oscar-winning film Tsotsi but told Marie Claire magazine that black tax played a massive part in her deciding to base herself in SA.

SIDE NOTE: What is black tax? Don't stress‚ fam. We got you. Watch this: