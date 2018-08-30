Rocketing cost of living forces cuts in spending

If the amounts you spend on each item differs from the weights used to determine the CPI basket, your personal inflation rate will differ from the official one.

For example, transport makes up about 14% of the basket and education about 2.5%, but you may be spending much more.

If you are young and single, you may be spending more than the average (3.83%) of your money on clothes and inflation for clothes is only 2.2% - lower than the overall rate of 5.1%. Or, if you have stretched your budget to buy a house or are living at home with family to save money, you may be spending more or less than the average of 24% of your budget on housing.

Because our budgets are unique, Stats SA developed a personal inflation calculator. You can find it in the Tools section at the bottom of the Stats SA home page

The calculator allows you to capture the amounts you personally spend on a range of items and then uses the price changes in the official inflation rate to calculate your personal inflation rate.

While this will give you a more accurate indication of your personal inflation rate, it still may not be entirely accurate as the information requested isn't detailed enough.

Food is one item, but your personal food inflation, for example, will be determined by what you eat, which is likely to differ from the average.

If you are trimming your expenses with less meat and more vegetables, for example, your reduced meat intake will be increasing at just 5.6% but your vegetable costs will be rising at 8.8%.