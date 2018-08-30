How to tell a pyramid scheme from a real investment

Many people are exposed to get-rich-quick schemes the world over. South Africa, in particular, has seen a lot of such money-making schemes over the past few decades.

The appetite for investment opportunities that promise "high returns" remains high, and anything that can meet this insatiable demand will definitely find buyers.

With a lack of enforcement of regulation, schemes where the potential to make money is deemed very high have evolved. Some are pyramids, and others use goods and services to lure unsuspecting investors. Some sell cosmetics, some sell services, and they are sometimes called "multi-level marketing".

The marketers of these schemes aggressively defend them as not being pyramid schemes.