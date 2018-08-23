How to reduce financial stress

Manyike says knowing your "money personality" can help spenders, over-cautious types, or savvy types.

But behavioural finance specialist Gerde van der Linde says it's not so simple.

"We are never just one type. It might be that some people are more prone to stress. And money stress depends very much on a person's circumstances at a point in time. Those who look after their money very well can be those who stress the most. Then there are those who spend money carelessly and go bust and start again, because they have a high tolerance for risk."

Van der Linde says a good financial coach can help you analyse your cashflow and develop a plan for your money.

"Making a few small changes to the way you manage your money can make a huge difference to your life."

Thayn Niemand, a certified financial planner at Verso Wealth, says irrespective of your personality type, you need a budget "because the numbers don't lie".

"For me, a budget is key. For all clients, we set out a 12-month budget, of expenses for every month of the year because February's expenses are very different to December's. Having identified if there will be a surplus or a deficit, we then identify areas where you can reduce your expenditure."

Niemand says the more serious your cashflow challenge, the more closely you need to manage your money. You may need to keep a daily account of what you are spending to make sure you don't run out of money before your next pay day.

"It's not so much about what you earn; it's more about what you spend. I've seen guys who earn R100 000 a month battling with their finances because the more we earn, the more we tend to spend."

A budget is a plan for your money. Unless you have a plan for your money, it's going to be like water in your hands.