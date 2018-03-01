Know what you pay when you send cash via a phone

One of the most convenient services that banks have to offer is the ability to send money to somebody who does not have a bank account. All the person you want to send money to needs is a South African cellphone number.

And if you, as the sender, use your bank's app on your cellphone to send the money, your bank will pick up the cost of the data you use to complete the transaction.

Absa led the charge with this particular service but the other banks soon followed suit. Absa's offering is called CashSend, First National Bank's is named eWallet, Nedbank has the Send iMali service and Standard Bank's service is called Instant Money.

Capitec customers are not able to send money to someone using a cellphone number only, unless the recipient banks with Capitec and their cellphone number is registered with the bank. In which case it costs the sender R1.60 only, irrespective of the amount sent.

The cash send services of the banks are not only handy to send quick money to a student or an employee who doesn't have an account, it is also useful when you have left your wallet at home. In this situation you can send yourself money when in urgent need of cash.