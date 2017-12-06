Keep stokvel money safe in banks
It is that time of the year when stokvel members will be sharing the money they have saved since the year began.
While this is commendable, the event may end in sorrow if people get careless with their savings.
The criminals know there will be huge amounts of cash being shared, and they are ready to pounce on unsuspecting victims. I thus urge all social groups to be vigilant.
Do not carry huge amounts of cash in public because some of the people who tip off the criminals about your movements are your club members.
It cannot be a coincidence that the criminals always know where you are; surely there must be someone feeding them with this information.
In this technological age, stokvel members can visit the banks they are banking with and ask for an internet transfer of money to all members' personal bank accounts.
This would eliminate the possibility of being robbed of the money that they have saved.
It hurts the most when people go through the whole year saving money, only for the criminals to pounce when they least expect it.
Please stop sharing money in public places or in the homes where you hold your meetings. Be wise to know that carrying huge amounts of cash is not a smart move and can lead to robbery.
Your money is still yours even when it is parked in your bank account and not in your hands.
Therefore, refrain from moving around carrying big sums of money; it may ruin your day.
Have a safe festive season and always stay alert to what happens around you.
Malphia Honwane
Gottenburg eManyeleti