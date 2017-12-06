Keep stokvel money safe in banks

It is that time of the year when stokvel members will be sharing the money they have saved since the year began.

While this is commendable, the event may end in sorrow if people get careless with their savings.

The criminals know there will be huge amounts of cash being shared, and they are ready to pounce on unsuspecting victims. I thus urge all social groups to be vigilant.

Do not carry huge amounts of cash in public because some of the people who tip off the criminals about your movements are your club members.

It cannot be a coincidence that the criminals always know where you are; surely there must be someone feeding them with this information.