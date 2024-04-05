It is longer, wider and taller than the generation it replaces. At launch, the range will kick-off with the petrol sDrive18i derivative, producing 115kW/230Nm. More enticing to performance-orientated drivers will be the M35i xDrive derivative packing 233kW/400Nm. A diesel option is also likely to join the mix later on. Given the critical acclaim received by the latest X1, the X2 ought to be similarly well received, with an appeal bolstered by its more unique visual personality.
Ford is busy expanding its passenger cars range, addressing a limited portfolio that relied almost exclusively on the Ranger for sales volumes.
Last year, the compact Puma joined the fray and later this month its bigger sibling, the C-segment Territory makes an entrance.
It has nothing to do with the Australian market SUV that last wore the Territory nameplate in our country.
This one is Chinese-sourced, competing against the Kia Sportage, Volkswagen Tiguan, Hyundai Tucson, Haval H6 and Chery Tiggo 8 Pro. Previously, Ford had a fighter in this arena by the name of Kuga, an ill-fated offering as we learned.
Fresh metal planned for this month…
LAUNCHES | Five new cars for April '24
Image: Supplied
As the first quarter of 2024 draws to a close, Mzansi's motor industry from a new vehicle releases perspective shows no signs of slowing down.
Sowetan Motoring can confirm no fewer than five launches set to take place during the month of April. Keep an eye out for our impressions of these models in our print edition and online platform.
Starting alphabetically, German automaker BMW is readying the second generation of its quirky X2.
The original came to market in 2018, employing the same ingredients as the X1, but with a more extroverted, coupé-like outward design. Notable stylistic cues included BMW roundels on the C-pillars, a feature which has been done away with on the new version.
Image: Supplied
It is longer, wider and taller than the generation it replaces. At launch, the range will kick-off with the petrol sDrive18i derivative, producing 115kW/230Nm. More enticing to performance-orientated drivers will be the M35i xDrive derivative packing 233kW/400Nm. A diesel option is also likely to join the mix later on. Given the critical acclaim received by the latest X1, the X2 ought to be similarly well received, with an appeal bolstered by its more unique visual personality.
Ford is busy expanding its passenger cars range, addressing a limited portfolio that relied almost exclusively on the Ranger for sales volumes.
Last year, the compact Puma joined the fray and later this month its bigger sibling, the C-segment Territory makes an entrance.
It has nothing to do with the Australian market SUV that last wore the Territory nameplate in our country.
This one is Chinese-sourced, competing against the Kia Sportage, Volkswagen Tiguan, Hyundai Tucson, Haval H6 and Chery Tiggo 8 Pro. Previously, Ford had a fighter in this arena by the name of Kuga, an ill-fated offering as we learned.
Image: Supplied
Ford seems off to a good start on the pricing front, with the least expensive Ambiente going for R576,000 – undercutting the smaller, B-segment Puma. Next up is the Trend for R632,000 while the range-topping Titanium comes in at R707,000. A four-year/120,000km warranty is included. Service and maintenance plans are optional.
Power across the range comes from a 1.8l turbocharged petrol unit with four cylinders. Output is 138kW and 318Nm, linked to a seven-speed, dual-clutch automatic. All models are front-wheel drive.
The high-tier Titanium is the one most shoppers will aspire to, replete with the largest infotainment screen in the range, a panoramic roof, leather upholstery and adaptive cruise control, among other things.
Sticking with the SUV genre, but one pandering to a more exclusive set, is the updated Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class. It is the flagship of the three-pointed star line-up, promising first class travel for all occupants across its three-row layout.
Image: Supplied
The highlights include refreshed aesthetics, notably with a meaner frontal appearance and tweaks to the rear light signatures. Expect more luxurious interior appointments. Kicking off the range is the GLS450d, using a straight-six, turbocharged-diesel unit aided by a mild hybrid system to deliver 270kW and 750Nm. At the top of the range is the monstrous Mercedes-AMG GLS 63 offering, producing 450kW and 850Nm thanks to its 4.0-litre, twin-turbocharged V8 power source.
Coming back down to earth now, South Korean manufacturer Kia will introduce the latest iteration of its city-slicker Picanto.
Since being introduced to the market two decades ago, the Picanto has evolved into something of a compact sophisticate, with a driving character and interior appointments a cut above what is expected from an A-segment car.
This new version aims to up the ante even further. Notice the thoroughly revised exterior execution, with a futuristic face in-line with the family DNA sported by the latest Sportage.
Although there are no changes in the engine department, with the proven pair of normally-aspirated units soldiering on, expect enhanced specification. There is also the possibility of a GT-Line grade, replete with its own stylistic identity and interior trappings.
Image: Supplied
Kia has another contender in the wings for April: the updated Seltos.
Its exterior benefits from a significant refresh, with a redesigned frontal section, updated rear incorporating the ever ubiquitous light-bar signature seen on many contemporary SUV models, as well as fresh alloy wheel options. A revised fascia, with a layout that promises less clutter, is among interior highlights.
FEATURE | Seeing Africa in a classic Mercedes convoy
Life with a Suzuki Baleno | Interior features
REVIEW | New Mahindra Scorpio-N is a well-priced surprise
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos