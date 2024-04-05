×

South Africa

David Mabuza denies claims of MK party involvement

05 April 2024 - 11:58
Sisanda Mbolekwa Politics reporter
Former deputy president David Mabuza says he remains a committed member of the ANC. File image
Image: Sandile Ndlovu

Former deputy president David Mabuza has refuted claims he has any links with the MK party, saying he is “shocked and dismayed” at the allegations.

Mabuza denied any association with the MK party, denouncing the spreading of “falsehoods” as an attempt to undermine the gains achieved by the ruling party.

“These falsehoods are nothing but ambush marketing tactics employed by those seeking to undermine the progress made by the ANC in improving the lives of our people. I remain firmly aligned with and supportive of the renewal agenda spearheaded by the leadership of the ANC, which represents the only viable path for change in South Africa,” he said.

The former second-in-command of the country said he remains a committed member of the ruling party and has been actively engaged in campaigning for the ANC in the upcoming polls.

He maintained he has faithfully served the movement for more than three decades, saying detractors of his party and “purveyors of doom” will not succeed as ANC programmes recognise the tangible impact of the party's initiatives.

“The upcoming decade is important. It is where the ANC will intensify efforts to accelerate progress and advance the trajectory of change in the country.

“In the forthcoming elections, the confidence of the people in the ANC's ability to bring about positive change will be evident. The ANC's legacy of freedom and democracy, earned through the struggle against apartheid, will continue to guide us as we strive to build a better South Africa for all.”

