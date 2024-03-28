“Each car is kitted with two spare tyres, we have a full technical mobile kit for towing, as well as spanners and hydraulic jacks, a comprehensive list of spares including oil, filters, fuel pump, coils, fire extinguishers, extra fuel and water.”
Cape2Cairo crew explores continent with W123 fleet
FEATURE | Seeing Africa in a classic Mercedes convoy
Image: Supplied
A group of ardent Mercedes-Benz W123 fans with a burning appetite for adventure is ready to set off on an expedition from SA to Angola this week.
Departing from Vilikazi Street in Soweto on Wednesday, the convoy of enthusiasts will embark on a journey in excess of 7,000km, snaking through Botswana and Namibia, into their final destination.
Cape2Cairo is their collective name, a group made up of Matodzi Phosha, Sboniso Mazibuko, Sanda Zungu, Mangaliso Ngwendu, Qiqa Mpetsheni, Zukisani Nazo, Nkosinathi Mtsweni and Motse Ramathe. The latest cross-country drive is their third trial run ahead of the grand event in September, that will see the team conquering a trek from the Table Mountain city to Egypt’s capital. It is expected that the drive will take 28 days, covering as much as 12,500km.
We caught up with Qiqa Mpetsheni, media liaison and organising committee member for Cape2Cairo. He said the Mercedes-Benz W123 is well-suited for cross-continental expeditions even in 2024, attesting to the “everlasting” build quality of the model.
Image: Supplied
As motoring fans will know, this generation of the German executive series – a celebrated member of the E-Class lineage – has a thoroughly proven reputation. In addition to production at the plant in Sindelfingen, Germany, the W123 was also manufactured at the Mercedes-Benz facility in East London.
Mpetsheni reiterated the widely held belief that South African W123 examples are the most durable in the world, built to an even higher standard. “The engine was cast in Atlantis, just outside Cape Town, 40% of production materials were sourced locally.”
On the African continent, the vehicle remains a popular sight being used by taxi operators in regions such as Morocco and Sudan. But the Cape2Cairo fleet also includes examples of the wagon and coupé body styles, wearing the codes of S123 and C123 respectively. Each of the vehicles in the convoy have been meticulously prepared to deal with the vagaries of traversing harsh African terrain.
Image: Supplied
“Each car is kitted with two spare tyres, we have a full technical mobile kit for towing, as well as spanners and hydraulic jacks, a comprehensive list of spares including oil, filters, fuel pump, coils, fire extinguishers, extra fuel and water.”
He stressed that the vehicles in the convoy are not immaculate show pieces, but battle-hardened specimens that are daily driven. Accompanying the team is a dedicated mechanic, technical advisor and cook. For this undertaking, the crew will also be joined by selected guests, riding as passengers. “The general fitness of the team is mandatory, as well as receiving enough rest, each car has three occupants – the driver and the navigator in front, while one rests at the back, which manages fatigue and enjoyment of the trip.”
After each leg of the journey, debriefings are held, with an agenda in preparation for the next stretch. So which is the best derivative of the W123 in terms of overall toughness? Mpetsheni said the 240D takes that honour without a doubt. “Some say she is slow – mind you Africa has no Autobahn – but she has grit and delivers the goods, the crew and enthusiasts may argue this as each one has a favourite.”
The last trial run taken by the group spanned 5,500km over 12 days. They started in Johannesburg, into eSwatini, across Mozambique, into eastern Zimbabwe – stops were taken in Bulawayo and to see Victoria Falls, before heading back to Johannesburg. It was not all smooth sailing.
“We were stopped by police in eSwatini, we had a guest who fell ill in Mozambique, some teams sustained damages to their vehicles.”
“In many ways, this trial run was big as it passed four countries in a short space of time, through this experience we learned elements to refine in terms of fatigue management, food and diplomacy when dealing with foreign officials.”
Mpetsheni spoke of language barriers in Mozambique, in addition to being seen as easy targets for money. He added that preparation ahead of the journey is crucial, with no room to be careless. On a lighter note, he noted the entertaining flavours of the group, with different characters and a sense of unity. During the incoming Angola trek, Mpetsheni said the crew was looking forward to interacting with people of the sub-Saharan Africa diaspora.
Image: Supplied
“We expect to meet rural communities, the San people in Botswana, the Herero people in Katutura, Windhoek Namibians are known to be big on meat, we will break bread with them.” They also plan to do some historical investigation.
“There is a big story in Angola, around the biggest army tank graveyard in the world, that lies near Cuito Cuanavale. It was here that the then South African Defence Force was in battle with the People's Movement for the Liberation of Angola forces in Angola.”
