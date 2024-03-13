REVIEW | New Mahindra Scorpio-N is a well-priced surprise

The basic two-wheel drive Scorpio-N Z4 costs R477,199. Our Z8 4XPlor Adventure is listed at R644,499. Included across the line-up is a five-year/150,000km warranty and five-year/100,000km service plan. All models have three-row seating. Power throughout the range is provided by a 2.2-litre, turbocharged-diesel engine, linked to a six-speed automatic. Hopping into the Mahindra, finding a comfortable spot was easy, with electric seat adjustment for the driver.
The leatherette upholstery (also brown-hued matching the exterior of our car) has a durable look and feel. Although it does not offer a feast of technology to match loftier European and Japanese marques, the Scorpio-N is a big deal given how basic the predecessor was.
You get a decent infotainment system, replete with Android Auto, Apple CarPlay and wireless charging. The Sony sound system is brilliant, a lot better than one might expect. Even more remarkable is the refinement of the powertrain. Its idle tone is hushed and vibrations are suppressed effectively, with shifts by the six-speed automatic dispatched in surprisingly smooth fashion. Around town the pairing operates unobtrusively, in a slick manner not usually associated with Mahindra products. Serving 129kW/400Nm, the four-cylinder power source provides adequate shove in typical driving conditions.
It maintains the national limit happily, but is less inclined to deliver much beyond that. Sprinting limitations aside, the stability of the Scorpio-N when pushed to higher speeds reveals why one is best advised to keep the cruise control pegged at 120km/h. Ride quality is fair, striking an acceptable balance between passenger car comfort and the usual jitters associated with sturdy ladder-frame underpinnings. Remember that the Scorpio-N 4Xplor Adventure is a proper 4x4, with a low-range transfer case and differential-lock.
The fuel economy readout was in km/l format. We are told this can be switched to the l/100km measurement we are all familiar with, but could not figure out how to do it. Driving down to Gqeberha, average consumption was 17km/l (5.8l/100km). On returning home after the journey of 2,300km; the readout indicated an average of 13km/l (7.6l/100km). Quite reasonable, considering the vehicle was carrying five occupants and a loaded boot. Fuel tank capacity is 57l.
Compelling alternative to the traditional set
REVIEW | New Mahindra Scorpio-N is a well-priced surprise
Image: Supplied
Mahindra nurtured its reputation in sectors requiring heavy duty workhorses such as farming and mining. But in recent years the automaker has been trying to appeal to a slightly more aspirational buyer.
Last year, the Scorpio-N arrived and in its latest guise is a complete departure from its rudimentary forebears.
So lauded is the model that it managed to earn a spot in the running for 2024 South African Car of the Year. My time came to test the model last week, over a rather gruelling trek from Johannesburg to Gqeberha, leaving on Friday and returning on Sunday.
Though it retains an upright posture, there is a greater sense of definition and a more muscular impression to its physique.
Following the tone set by the XUV700, the cabin of the Scorpio-N places greater emphasis on an impression of quality. Save for the use of piano black, materials are of a good standard. The brand put its best foot forward by proffering the range-topping Z8 4XPlor Adventure to sample. No clue why the title of an iconic BMW roadster is part of the handle (Z8), but the 4XPlor part refers to the all-wheel drive system, while adventure denotes the richest specification grade.
Image: Supplied
The basic two-wheel drive Scorpio-N Z4 costs R477,199. Our Z8 4XPlor Adventure is listed at R644,499. Included across the line-up is a five-year/150,000km warranty and five-year/100,000km service plan. All models have three-row seating. Power throughout the range is provided by a 2.2-litre, turbocharged-diesel engine, linked to a six-speed automatic. Hopping into the Mahindra, finding a comfortable spot was easy, with electric seat adjustment for the driver.
The leatherette upholstery (also brown-hued matching the exterior of our car) has a durable look and feel. Although it does not offer a feast of technology to match loftier European and Japanese marques, the Scorpio-N is a big deal given how basic the predecessor was.
You get a decent infotainment system, replete with Android Auto, Apple CarPlay and wireless charging. The Sony sound system is brilliant, a lot better than one might expect. Even more remarkable is the refinement of the powertrain. Its idle tone is hushed and vibrations are suppressed effectively, with shifts by the six-speed automatic dispatched in surprisingly smooth fashion. Around town the pairing operates unobtrusively, in a slick manner not usually associated with Mahindra products. Serving 129kW/400Nm, the four-cylinder power source provides adequate shove in typical driving conditions.
It maintains the national limit happily, but is less inclined to deliver much beyond that. Sprinting limitations aside, the stability of the Scorpio-N when pushed to higher speeds reveals why one is best advised to keep the cruise control pegged at 120km/h. Ride quality is fair, striking an acceptable balance between passenger car comfort and the usual jitters associated with sturdy ladder-frame underpinnings. Remember that the Scorpio-N 4Xplor Adventure is a proper 4x4, with a low-range transfer case and differential-lock.
The fuel economy readout was in km/l format. We are told this can be switched to the l/100km measurement we are all familiar with, but could not figure out how to do it. Driving down to Gqeberha, average consumption was 17km/l (5.8l/100km). On returning home after the journey of 2,300km; the readout indicated an average of 13km/l (7.6l/100km). Quite reasonable, considering the vehicle was carrying five occupants and a loaded boot. Fuel tank capacity is 57l.
Image: Supplied
At the price, the Scorpio-N is an interesting proposition. But there are certain quirks to take note of. Weirdly, activating the recirculation on the climate control system at freeway speed results in a noise akin to being in the pressurised cabin of an aircraft.
So noticeable is the din, you find yourself raising your voice in conversation. Then there is the stop-start system, which is by far the worst ever fitted to any car currently on sale. The system is abrupt in how it cuts power, with a significant delay before re-start. Luckily it can be turned off – you just have to remember to do so every time you get behind the wheel.
As we alluded earlier, high-speed stability could use some enhancement. The infotainment system errs on the finicky side, while the advertised navigation system does not work at all. The third seating row can fold up when not in use, but it still impinges on luggage space in a major way. The second row has an old-fashioned lap-belt for the middle seat.
Image: Supplied
On the safety front, the range-topping Scorpio boasts six airbags. According to Mahindra, the model is the first body-on-frame sport-utility vehicle to have achieved a five-star Global NCAP crash test rating. At the price, the new Scorpio-N makes a reasonable case for itself, as a strong, handsome and well-resolved family vehicle.
DRIVEN | Honda aims to Elevate its stock
Life with a Suzuki Baleno | Fuel economy
DRIVEN | Volvo EX30 arrives in Mzansi
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos