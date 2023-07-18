GM can't build or deliver new vehicles fast enough

General Motors is seeing strong demand for many of its US vehicles, but can't deliver them to dealers fast enough, one of the company's top executives told Reuters on Monday.

“GM very strongly continues to have discipline in terms of incentives, which means that demand is still very high,” said Rory Harvey, the company's North America president, at an event in Lansing, Michigan.

“At this particular point in time, we could just about sell every product that we can build.”

But the automaker faces outbound logistics challenges in the aftermath of Covid-19, he said, particularly in shipping vehicles to dealers, whether by truck or rail.

“We would still like to improve our availability on the ground at dealers,” Harvey said. “We have good inventory (levels) overall, but we'd like to get some of those units to our dealers from some of the plants quicker than they are today.”