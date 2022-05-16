Detroit’s ‘Big Three’ reinstate mask mandate at some Michigan facilities

General Motors Co, Ford Motor Co and Chrysler parent Stellantis NV said on Sunday they are reinstating a requirement that employees wear masks in southeastern Michigan where there are high levels of Covid-19.

The Detroit Three automakers said in early March they would allow auto workers to stop wearing masks at workplaces where US health officials said it was safe to do so.

That month the automakers said they would adopt revised guidance by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) allowing workers at US facilities to not wear masks, regardless of Covid-19 vaccination status, if those facilities were not in high-risk counties.

The masking guidelines issued in February shifted from a focus on the rate of Covid-19 transmission to monitoring local hospitalisations, hospital capacity and infection rates.