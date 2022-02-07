News

Nissan to stop development of new petrol engines

By Reuters - 07 February 2022 - 17:56
Nissan plans to stop developing new-internal combustion engines in all its major markets except the US and focus on making electric vehicles, the Nikkei business daily reported on Monday.
Image: Yuriko Nakao/Getty Images

Nissan Motor Company Ltd plans to stop developing new internal-combustion engines in all its major markets except the US and focus on making electric vehicles, the Nikkei business daily reported on Monday.

The car maker will continue limited development of its petrol engines for its US market, mainly for pickup trucks, according to Nikkei, which did not cite any sources.

Nissan did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

The Japanese company has plans to build new battery-recycling factories in the US and Europe by the end of fiscal 2025, Nikkei had reported in December.

Car makers worldwide, including General Motors and Ford, have been involved in a series of efforts to shift their line-ups to electric vehicles.

