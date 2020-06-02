GM, Ford join US firms condemning death of George Floyd, systemic racism

General Motors Co and Ford Motor Co condemned racial inequality in the US following the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man, at the hands of police in Minneapolis last week.

In a letter to employees, GM chief executive officer Mary Barra wrote that she was "impatient and disgusted" following the death of Floyd, and emphasised the need to "individually and collectively" drive change.

The no. 1 US car maker shared Barra's letter, sent to its staff on Saturday, with thousands of dealers and suppliers.

Barra also said she was commissioning an inclusion advisory board at the company.

A host of US companies - including Intel Corp, Netflix Inc, Nike Inc and Facebook Inc - have taken a stand against Floyd's death, voicing concerns about discrimination against African Americans.