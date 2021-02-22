Sasol abandons R30 billion rights issue on turnaround progress

Petrochemical firm Sasol said on Monday it had decided not to pursue a rights issue of up to $2 billion (R30 billion) after significant progress in its turnaround strategy.

The world's top manufacturer of motor fuel has been battling high debt, lower oil and chemicals prices and tepid fuel demand during the coronavirus crisis, forcing the company to sell assets and restructure parts of its business.

"A decision was made not to pursue a rights issue given the current macro-economic outlook, and the significant progress made on our response plan initiatives," the company said.

Sasol president and chief executive officer, Fleetwood Grobler said the company aimed to announce further asset sales of between $400 million and $500 million by the end of 2021.

The company said it had so far received $3.3 billion from asset sales and was considering selling its stake in the Rompco gas pipeline from Mozambique to South Africa.

Shares in Sasol rose more than 4% in early trade before giving up gains to stand just 0.1% higher by 1338 GMT.