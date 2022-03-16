From small beginnings, Unity club grows into ambitious outfit

The stokvel journeys towards 30 years of unity

As people, we are social and relational beings. For this reason, life’s experiences are better and more meaningful when shared with those whose lives are closely linked to ours.



During the good times, it is fulfilling to share joy and celebrate with close friends. And when life hands us our fair share of difficult times, the heavy load becomes a bit more bearable with the support of those who care for us...