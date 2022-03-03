Business

Gigajoule expects to import first LNG cargo at new Mozambique terminal by mid-2025

By Reuters - 03 March 2022 - 11:47
The liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal, which also has Mozambican shareholders, is expected to receive its first shipments of gas to a permanently moored floating storage and regasification unit in Matola harbour, by mid-2025, CEO Jurie Swart.
The liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal, which also has Mozambican shareholders, is expected to receive its first shipments of gas to a permanently moored floating storage and regasification unit in Matola harbour, by mid-2025, CEO Jurie Swart.
Image: REUTERS/HEINZ-PETER BADER

SA energy company Gigajoule is confident of reaching financial closure by year-end ahead of construction of its $550mln (R8,4bln)  Matola LNG import terminal in Mozambique with joint development partner TotalEnergies, the CEO of the privately-held firm said on Thursday.

The liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal, which also has Mozambican shareholders, is expected to receive its first shipments of gas to a permanently moored floating storage and regasification unit in Matola harbour, close to Mozambique's capital Maputo, by mid-2025, CEO Jurie Swart said on the sidelines of a gas conference in Cape Town.

The Matola terminal could become SA's first major LNG supplier at a time government wants to significantly expand its domestic gas market but faces a gas supply crunch as onshore gas fields operated in Mozambique by Sasol start running dry within a few years.

Sasol's Tande and Temane fields in southern Mozambique supply the bulk of SA's gas needs via the 865km Rompco pipeline. According to domestic industry body IGUA's 2021 annual report, SA currently faces a gas supply shortfall of some 170 petajoules a year.

“Our realistic case is that construction for the LNG import facility will start in January next year and first gas is seen mid-2025,” CEO Swart told Reuters.

He said Gigajoule, which is also co-developing a 2,000 megawatt gas-to-power plant close to Matola, intends to link the terminal to the Rompco pipeline to supply gas to SA.

“Financing is not that difficult ... in the commercial market that we've canvassed for both these projects we say we've got full subscription from all the major commercial banks in SA and export credit agencies,” Swart said.

Matola is independent from Total's $20bln (R307,70bln) LNG development to the north of Mozambique that was disrupted by violence caused by insurgents linked to Islamic State, although the French oil major expects to restart the project this year.

Mozambicans return to uncertain future after Islamists pushed back

Rwandan forces will help secure and rebuild areas of northern Mozambique destroyed by an Islamist insurgency, Rwanda's President Paul Kagame said on ...
News
5 months ago

Budget cuts may compromise the defence force: Mapisa-Nqakula

South Africa may lose its state-owned defence industrial base and the ability to repair, maintain and overhaul most of its defence systems if the ...
News
9 months ago

Total declares force majeure on Mozambique LNG project

French energy group Total said on Monday it was declaring force majeure on its Mozambique liquefied natural gas project and withdrawing all personnel ...
Business
10 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Kharkiv aftermath
Budget 2022 - Is treasury on the money?