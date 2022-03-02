JSE reports 6% drop in annual profit

The JSE Ltd (JSE) on Tuesday reported a 6% drop in profit for 2021, mainly due to declining interest income.

The company, which runs the biggest stock exchange in Africa, posted annual headline earnings per share (HEPS) of 878.9 cents ($0.5721) against 936.7 cents a year earlier, as its net finance income, a significant contributor to profit, declined 27% for the year on lower interest rates.

HEPS is the main measure of corporate profit in SA.

Hit by a wave of delistings in the last two years and minimal initial public offerings in SA, investors have often said the bourse was losing its relevance in the continent.