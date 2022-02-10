South Africa

Former Tongaat Hulett executives set to appear in commercial crime court

10 February 2022 - 09:19
Orrin Singh Reporter
Tongaat Hulett former senior executives and managers are expected to appear in court on corruption charges on Thursday
Image: Supplied

At least seven former senior officials of Tongaat Hulett are set to appear in the Durban specialised commercial crimes court on Thursday in a huge fraud and corruption case.

Sources close to the investigation confirmed the officials were arrested on Wednesday.

Last month the JSE-listed sugar producer said it was claiming R450m against former directors and executives implicated in the group’s accounting scandal, including former CEO Peter Staude.

This followed a damning 2019 PwC forensic investigation which found some senior executives at Tongaat had allegedly been part of inflating the group’s profits.

This is a developing story.

TimesLIVE

