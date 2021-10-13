Not vaccinating populations will cost Africa dearly

Covid outbreak has shown that a well-run public sector is key to efficient healthcare

The ability to roll out credible, sustainable and high-volume Covid-19 vaccination programmes will likely be the single biggest driver of economic recovery in Africa over the next 24 months. Economies that fail on this will be left behind as global trading resumes. The cost will be devastating.



The devastation to numerous sectors within our economy is motivation enough to do the right thing. Tourism has been one of the hardest hit and continues to increase the burden of unemployment which is now closer to 35% and climbing...