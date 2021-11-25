Poverty levels show as companies boost support for food security initiatives

The direct impact of Covid-19 on SA companies' corporate social investment is shown by the increased support for food security and community development initiatives.

This is according to CSI consultancy Trialogue, which said on Thursday that SA companies spent an estimated R10.3bn on corporate social investment (CSI) in the latest financial year, a 7% decrease in real terms from R10.7bn in 2020.

Education was again the most popular cause supported, accounting for an average of 39% of CSI spend. However, this was significantly less than the average of 50% spend received last year, due to increased support for food security and agriculture (10%, up from 7% last year) and disaster relief (9%, up from 4% last year).