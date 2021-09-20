News

Mining executive shot in 'apparent robbery' outside his home

20 September 2021 - 21:46
Pan African Resources COO Bert van den Bergh is in hospital after he was shot on Sunday night.
Bert van den Bergh, the COO of gold mining firm Pan African Resources, is in hospital after being shot in an apparent robbery outside his home on Sunday night.

He is recovering in hospital.

The company, which is listed on the JSE and the London Stock Exchange, said Van den Bergh was stable in hospital after being seriously injured in what it said looked like a failed robbery attempt outside his Johannesburg home.

“Pan African and its employees wish Mr Van den Bergh a speedy and full recovery and will keep the market appraised of further developments,” said the company's head of investor relations, Hethen Hira.

Last week the company proposed its highest-ever dividend as the group posted record profits and the second-highest annual gold production during the year ended June 2021. Pan African proposed a final dividend of R402.2m for the 2021 financial year, subject to approval by shareholders at the annual general meeting scheduled for November.

