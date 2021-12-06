Growing wealth and dreams with BEE share ownership schemes

A recent Sowetan Dialogue, in association with JSE Investor Services, put the spotlight on what is required to build a more financially inclusive economy and, in particular, BEE share ownership schemes, as a vehicle to achieving financial inclusivity.

JSE Investor Services, a subsidiary company of JSE Group, is a leading share registry, custody and investor services provider, responsible for maintaining the registers of listed and unlisted companies, including JSE top 40 companies, with more than 1.2- million shareholder records under management.

JSE Investor Services COO Carol Crozier pointed out that raising awareness of the opportunities around BEE share schemes was a necessary conversation.

The schemes aim to give previously disadvantaged South Africans the opportunity to own a stake in a company and participate in its growth. There are at present four BEE share schemes listed on the JSE.

Sameera Khan, the company secretary at YeboYethu, explained that BEE share schemes have been around for some years in SA and have seen some success. They provide previously disadvantaged South Africans with affordable access to companies in an effort to help SA become a financially inclusive country. Khan is a chartered accountant who has been responsible for corporate governance and statutory compliance at a number of companies, trusts and BBBEE schemes over the years.

Hartwell Tshuma, head of the employee share schemes division at William Radcliffe, a company secretarial and statutory services company that specialises in employee share ownership plans and B-BBEE schemes, explained that most BEE share schemes have lock-in periods where shareholders have a limited ability or are unable to trade their shares.

The more shares an individual holds the higher their dividend payments so an attractive option is to hold on to shares and derive the longer-term benefits.