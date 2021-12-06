Growing wealth and dreams with BEE share ownership schemes
Sowetan Dialogue discussion hears that schemes available on JSE should be regarded as long-term investments
A recent Sowetan Dialogue, in association with JSE Investor Services, put the spotlight on what is required to build a more financially inclusive economy and, in particular, BEE share ownership schemes, as a vehicle to achieving financial inclusivity.
JSE Investor Services, a subsidiary company of JSE Group, is a leading share registry, custody and investor services provider, responsible for maintaining the registers of listed and unlisted companies, including JSE top 40 companies, with more than 1.2- million shareholder records under management.
JSE Investor Services COO Carol Crozier pointed out that raising awareness of the opportunities around BEE share schemes was a necessary conversation.
The schemes aim to give previously disadvantaged South Africans the opportunity to own a stake in a company and participate in its growth. There are at present four BEE share schemes listed on the JSE.
Sameera Khan, the company secretary at YeboYethu, explained that BEE share schemes have been around for some years in SA and have seen some success. They provide previously disadvantaged South Africans with affordable access to companies in an effort to help SA become a financially inclusive country. Khan is a chartered accountant who has been responsible for corporate governance and statutory compliance at a number of companies, trusts and BBBEE schemes over the years.
Hartwell Tshuma, head of the employee share schemes division at William Radcliffe, a company secretarial and statutory services company that specialises in employee share ownership plans and B-BBEE schemes, explained that most BEE share schemes have lock-in periods where shareholders have a limited ability or are unable to trade their shares.
The more shares an individual holds the higher their dividend payments so an attractive option is to hold on to shares and derive the longer-term benefits.
EE share schemes are open only to qualifying previously disadvantaged individuals and groups
Chartered accountant Busi Silwanyana, chairman of the audit committee at YeboYethu, explained that BEE share schemes are open only to qualifying previously disadvantaged individuals and groups. Shareholders need to monitor the performance of their shares and ensure their details are updated when necessary so that dividend payments can be made to them.
Lucy Mofokeng, the share schemes co-ordinator at SAB, explained that BEE share schemes need to be regarded as long-term investments.
Mofokeng has worked with BBBEE share schemes for the last decade and was involved with the BBBEE SAB Zenzele Kabili listing in May 2021, which replaced SAB Zenzele after it was phased out when it reached maturity. Over its decade-long existence SAB Zenzele — the largest B-BBEE share scheme in the fast-moving consumer goods sector in SA — reached a total maturation rate of R9.7bn and benefited more than 40,000 shareholder beneficiaries.
There are a number of BEE schemes available, with a limited number listed on the JSE.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.