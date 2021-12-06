Playing the long game: Samsung is powering transformation in SA

A nation is strengthened by the collective efforts of its citizens.

Building on this idea, Samsung SA believes that companies should consider themselves to be citizens too. They’re an integral part of the country and have an immense responsibility — and the platforms needed — to positively influence growth and prosperity.

That’s why Samsung SA, which has a successive BBBEE level 1 contribution status, has taken a results-based approach to transformation.

Its efforts are generating meaningful jobs, empowering entrepreneurs in the information and communications technology sector, and turning learners into graduates.

Here’s how:

Powering education

For the past four years, Samsung SA has collaborated with national learning institutions to empower hundreds of students to pursue their ambitions by awarding R29m in bursaries.