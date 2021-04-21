Samsung’s new Galaxy A32 LTE and 5G devices make mid-tier smartphones more accessible

The awesome, on-trend device is packed with an impressive 2-day¹ battery, multi-lens camera system and offers and offers cinema-like viewing with the Galaxy A32 LTE’s 6.4-inch FHD+ sAMOLED display and a 6.5-inch HD+ TFT screen in the Galaxy A32 5G, which adds up to immersive gaming, videos and multitasking in vivid clarity.

The 5,000mAh battery lasts two days on a single charge, meaning you can binge-watch your favourite shows without missing a moment.

Cameras made for the era of 'live'

The Samsung Galaxy A32 smartphone has breathtaking cameras including a 48MP camera in the A32 5G and a 64MP camera in the A32 LTE. These quad cameras also ensure you 4K UHD Video recording, so you can grab awesome still photos with a tap of a button. It even adds up to 99 customised filters, with colours and styles you like from favourite photos.

Watch the video below: