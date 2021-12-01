Samsung Galaxy A Series: The ‘A’ stands for affordable awesomeness
These 5G-enabled smartphones will impress with their superfast connection speeds for buttery-smooth scrolling, gaming and streaming
The “A” in Samsung's Galaxy A Series stands for all-round awesomeness and affordability.
That’s because each of the cutting-edge smartphones in the range — the Galaxy A52s 5G, Galaxy A32 5G and Galaxy A22 5G — deliver big features at small prices. Oh, and did we mention they’re all powered by 5G?
The future of mobile connectivity in SA, 5G offers connection speeds three times faster than 4G networks. This is something you’ll be able to take full advantage thanks to these devices’ ultra-vivid screens and 4K video streaming capabilities.
The Galaxy A Series’ awe-inspiring refresh rates are brilliant for gamers, while content creators will love that they’ll spend less time waiting for videos and photos to upload.
Speaking of which, these devices make pro-level photography accessible to all courtesy of their multi-lens cameras, inbuilt photography editing apps, enhanced selfie features, Night and Pro Video modes and more.
To house all the incredible photos and videos you’ll shoot, you can expand these devices’ storage space by purchasing additional microSD cards of up to 1TB.
It’s not just these smartphones’ connection speeds that are, well, speedy. They boast fast-charging, long-lasting 5000mAh batteries and feature One UI Core, which puts all the core apps you need at your fingertips so you can get to them faster.
You’ll also have easy access to the latest Android apps on the Google App store.
All three of the devices in Galaxy A Series sound like winners: which one is the best bet for you? Here’s a closer look at the range:
The Galaxy A22 5G offers all-round value with a sublime design and a high-resolution OIS camera, which includes a 48MP main lens. Its 6.6" Infinity-U display will expand your view, while the 90Hz refresh rate will keep the going smooth, whether you’re gaming or scrolling social media.
Galaxy A32 5G allows you to capture stunning content from vivid selfies to epic landscapes and everything in between with its powerful camera system, which includes a 48MP main lens. While its 6.5" HD+ LCD display delivers an immersive entertainment experience with a 90Hz refresh rate.
Galaxy A52s 5G packs a number of Galaxy innovations into its sleek design, including a 64MP quad camera system with Optical Image Stabilization (OIS). With a 6.5" FHD+ Super AMOLED display, stereo speakers and 120Hz refresh rate, you can look forward to enjoying buttery-smooth scrolling, gaming and streaming. It can also withstand up to almost a meter of water for 30 minutes. And dust? It wont bother you either.
Find out more about the awesome and affordable Samsung Galaxy A Series, powered by 5G here.
This article was paid for by Samsung.