Hopeful franchisees left in the lurch as deal turns sour
Nail bar dreams shattered
The dream of opening an upscale nail bar turned to ashes for two Johannesburg women, Santhuri Poovalingam and Lea Abvajee, who wanted a piece of the Tammy Taylor Nail SA pie.
Abvajee met with Peet Viljoen, CEO of Tammy Taylor SA, in 2018 to open a store in Fairlands. She paid R345,000 for a licence to trade...
