Awelani franchises her beauty salon brand
Hairstylist now her own boss after struggle
Awelani Sow was making R250 a week as a hair stylist in a salon when she decided to fight to give herself a better life.
The 35-year-old mother of three is now the owner of the successful hair brand Awelani Hair and Cosmetics beauty salon in Pretoria. The brand's franchising ambition is already off the ground, with two outlets in Springs and Soweto. ..
