MTN Group reports higher earnings but suspends final dividend

MTN Group on Wednesday suspended its final dividend as it focuses on faster debt reduction at its holding company even after posting a surge in 2020 earnings.

Reported headline earnings per share (HEPS), the main profit gauge for SA firms, came in at 749 cents for the year ended Dec. 31, compared with 468 cents in the previous year.

Group Chief Executive Officer Ralph Mupita said the company also suspended dividends due to uncertainties around cash upstreaming from Nigeria, the timing of proceeds from its asset realisation programme and Covid-19 impacts.

MTN is in the middle of a R25 bn divestment plan aimed at simplifying its portfolio over the next three to five years.