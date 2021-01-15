Africa

WATCH | Internet blackout & election tension: what's happening in Uganda right now

15 January 2021 - 06:30
Zama Luthuli Multimedia producer

Ugandans began voting in a tense election on Thursday under an internet blackout and heavy security.

According to MTN Group, Uganda’s communications regulator ordered telecoms operators in the country to cut off all internet gateways until further notice a few days before election day.

According to Reuters, Museveni claims the decision was taken because Facebook removed accounts that backed his political party, the National Resistance Movement.

Political tensions are high as Yoweri Musuveni, Uganda's president of 35 years, seeks a sixth term — facing off with 38-year-old reggae artist and activist Bobi Wine.

Wine, who has been arrested several times, has accused the regime of sabotaging his campaign. Musuveni told CNN that he was willing to accept any election outcome.

