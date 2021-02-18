Business

Sibanye-Stillwater profit rises as metals prices climb

By Reuters - 18 February 2021 - 11:58
Sibanye said it was positioned for a stronger financial performance for 2021 due to strong commodities and increased production.
Sibanye said it was positioned for a stronger financial performance for 2021 due to strong commodities and increased production.
Image: Sowetan

Sibanye-Stillwater reported on Thursday a rise in 2020 earnings and reduced debt, helped by higher metals prices and output, and said it could now focus on how best to use its capital to serve stakeholders.

High prices for metals extracted by Sibanye, including platinum, palladium and rhodium, boosted profits and helped the firm weather the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The precious metals producer said headline earnings per share for 2020 soared to 1,068 cents ($0.73), compared with a headline loss of 40 cents a year earlier.

Revenue increased by 75% year on year to R127bln ($8.65 bln).

Sibanye said the average basket price of four of the platinum group metals (PGM) it mines rose 83% and the average rand gold price increased by 43%.

A weak local currency that reduces local costs, further boosted earnings.

Sibanye, which reinstated its dividend in 2020 for the first time since 2017, declared a full-year dividend of 321 cents per share bringing the total dividend for the year to 371 cents per share.

KPMG's SA arm to stop offering 'non-audit-related services'

Global auditor KPMG's SA arm will no longer offer "non-audit-related services" to companies listed in the country, the firm said on Monday, hoping to ...
Business
2 days ago

Sibanye, which has been deleveraging its balance sheet, reduced borrowing by 5.354 billion rand to 18.383 billion rand during the year.

The miner said its focus would now shift to the appropriate allocation of capital to ensure value for stakeholders and sustainability.

"The global focus has shifted to prioritising a cleaner and greener future, Sibanye-Stillwater is particularly well placed in pursuing its growth strategy and producing the essential metals that the world requires,” said Sibanye-Stillwater Chief Executive Neal Froneman.

Sibanye said it was positioned for a stronger financial performance for 2021 due to strong commodities and increased production.

Output in 2020 from its SA PGM operations dipped 2% to 1.577 million ounces but exceeded annual guidance, while production at its U.S PGM operations ticked up 2% for the year to 603,067 ounces, missing its guidance due to a spike in Covid-19 infections, the company said.

Group gold production rose to 982,559 ounces from 932,659 ounces a year earlier, with output at its own mines exceeding its guidance.

Mining industry to support COVID-19 vaccine rollout

Mining companies will support government in the rollout of COVID-19 vaccines as the nation battles a surge in infections, the industry body said on ...
News
1 month ago

Chrome ore producers criticise proposed export tax

The industry body representing South African chrome producers criticised a proposed chrome ore export tax put forward by the cabinet on Thursday, ...
Business
3 months ago

Amcu calls for amendment of Mine Health and Safety Act after death of two miners at Sibanye-Stillwater

The Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (Amcu) has called for the amendment of the Mine Health and Safety Act after the death of two ...
News
4 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Surviving the second wave: Anxiety & fatigue on SA's Covid frontline
'We will not waste the money': Mkhize on SA's Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccines
X