Sibanye-Stillwater profit rises as metals prices climb

Sibanye-Stillwater reported on Thursday a rise in 2020 earnings and reduced debt, helped by higher metals prices and output, and said it could now focus on how best to use its capital to serve stakeholders.

High prices for metals extracted by Sibanye, including platinum, palladium and rhodium, boosted profits and helped the firm weather the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The precious metals producer said headline earnings per share for 2020 soared to 1,068 cents ($0.73), compared with a headline loss of 40 cents a year earlier.

Revenue increased by 75% year on year to R127bln ($8.65 bln).

Sibanye said the average basket price of four of the platinum group metals (PGM) it mines rose 83% and the average rand gold price increased by 43%.

A weak local currency that reduces local costs, further boosted earnings.

Sibanye, which reinstated its dividend in 2020 for the first time since 2017, declared a full-year dividend of 321 cents per share bringing the total dividend for the year to 371 cents per share.