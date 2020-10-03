Amcu calls for amendment of Mine Health and Safety Act after death of two miners at Sibanye-Stillwater

The Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (Amcu) has called for the amendment of the Mine Health and Safety Act after the death of two miners at Sibanye-Stillwater on Friday.

“The union sends condolences to the loved ones of the fallen comrades but also questions the safety regulations at Sibanye-Stillwater’s operations.

“Earlier today Amcu received reports that three mineworkers were trapped underground at Beatrix Shaft 4 operated by Sibanye-Stillwater,” said union president Joseph Mathunjwa in a statement.

Mathunjwa said three of the mineworkers who were trapped underground died, while one was rescued.

“Our deepest condolences go to the families and colleagues of these mineworkers,” said Mathunjwa. “It always remains a deeply saddening event when one of our loved ones are taken away just like that,” he added.