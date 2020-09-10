Mine boss vanishes, leaving broke workers in limbo
More than 255 employees of a mining company are struggling to feed their families after the owner of the company vanished into thin air with salaries owed to workers since December.
Prino Constructability and Projects, which was under contract to Sibanye, last paid the employees half their salaries in December last year and still owes them leave and severance pay...
