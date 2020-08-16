Marikana survivor facing murder charge says scars of 2012 massacre still there

He spoke to TimesLIVE as he headed to Midrand, where the Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union was hosting a small commemoration ceremony.

The singing of struggle songs could be heard echoing in the background from the miners Magidiwana was travelling with.

“[By not gathering at the koppie], we want to show that we respect the law and government even though they showed us no respect,” Magidiwana added.

He said not being at the koppie this year did not take away the scars of what had unfolded eight years ago.

The 32-year-old suffered both emotional and physical injuries. Magidiwana was left severely injured and lost the use of his legs. He uses a crutch to walk.

“As those who were wronged, we were promised compensation. But we have not received a cent from government. Instead, while I was still injured after being shot by them, they accused me of wrongdoing and charged me,” Magidiwana said.