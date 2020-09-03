Nine brands that build cars in SA

The breadth of the South African automotive industry is nothing to be scoffed at. And as the sector seeks to regain the levels of activity seen before the grip of a serious pandemic, this list should inspire confidence.

Join us as we take stock of the car makers with manufacturing and assembly operations in our country.

1. BAIC

A substantial investment and heady public relations hype in 2015 indicated that the venture by Chinese firm Beijing Automotive International Corporation (BAIC) would have great potential. Its first offering raised eyebrows – the D20 hatchback (above) looked like a facsimile of a first-generation Mercedes-Benz B-Class. The brand was supposed to begin producing cars at its Port Elizabeth facility last year. We cannot confirm whether there is activity at the plant at this stage. An underwhelming way to start this listicle, but we are moving in alphabetic order.