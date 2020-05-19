R250m of Oppenheimer fund delivered to small businesses, says bank

All the funds, totalling R250m, assigned to Standard Bank by the SA Future Trust (SAFT) have been allocated to the employees of qualifying SMMEs after six weeks of administering the fund.

“As one of the official six SAFT partner banks, we are proud to have played our part in this initiative. We are closing out the last few applications, which will conclude with us having supported more than 3,500 small businesses and 22,000 employees with SAFT loans to the value of approximately R250m,” said Simone Cooper, head of business banking at Standard Bank SA.

The SAFT fund, established by Nicky and Jonathan Oppenheimer, has enabled thousands of small businesses in the country to support employee wage relief.