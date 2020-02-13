About 1-7-million clients of Nedbank‚ of which 1.1-million are active‚ were potentially affected by a “data security incident" at a company handling SMS and e-mail marketing for the bank.

This comes two weeks after Tracker SA was hit by a ransomware attack.

Nedbank said on Thursday it had investigated a data-security issue that occurred at the premises of a third-party service provider‚ Computer Facilities (Pty) Ltd.

“A subset of the potentially compromised data at Computer Facilities included personal information (names‚ ID numbers‚ telephone numbers‚ physical and/or e-mail addresses) of some Nedbank clients‚" the bank said.

However‚ “no Nedbank systems or client bank accounts have been compromised in any manner whatsoever or are at risk as a result of this data issue".

Nedbank said it had identified the data-security issue at Computer Facilities as part of its routine and ongoing monitoring procedures.