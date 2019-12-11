Cyber crime no laughing matter

Digital crime banking fraud has increased tremendously in the past two years with trends like banking apps, online banking, mobile banking, phishing, vishing, smishing,

e-mail hacking and business e-mail compromise becoming prominent.

The crime causes the country to lose millions each year according to crime statistics released last year by the South African Banking Risk Information Centre (Sabric).

Comedian and businessman Kedibone Mulaudzi recently fell victim to cyber crime.

Mulaudzi lost R9,000 when a hacker hacked his manager's e-mail and obtained valuable information about his clients.

He said the hacker managed to send e-mails to the clients, asking them not to pay into his original FNB account but into a Nedbank account.

The crime happened on November 26 and Mulaudzi's FNB account was frozen by the bank.

"The freezing of my account put my life on a standstill. I could not do business while on the other side, I lost money."

Mulaudzi and his manager Thabo Tshetshe both opened a case of fraud at the Midrand police station on November 29.