A clean Vaal River will boost development, says tourism association

The billions needed to fix sewage-treatment infrastructure and for maintenance of the Vaal River system would be an investment with the potential to transform the Vaal into a vibrant economic hub.

That's the view of Rosemary Cloete-Anderson, chairperson of the Emfuleni Tourism Association and MD of Stonehaven on Vaal, a garden restaurant in the area.

Cloete-Anderson was speaking this week after a visit by human settlements, water and sanitation minister Lindiwe Sisulu to the Vaal River to assess projects to clean up the system.

Cloete-Anderson said the deterioration of the wastewater infrastructure in the system, which consists of three wastewater treatment works, 44 pump stations and 2,600km of water networks, had led to an apparent moratorium on new developments in the area.