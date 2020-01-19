Retailers TFG and Mr Price lure holiday shoppers with discounts.

South African retailers The Foschini Group (TFG) and Mr Price Group reported healthy sales growth over the holiday season, with Black Friday discounts luring consumers into stores.

Both TFG, owner of sportswear chain Sportscene and homeware and furniture chain @home, and Mr Price, a low-cost clothing and furniture retailer, weathered a dismal domestic market where a weak economy and power cuts have hurt consumer spending.

TFG, however, reported a poor performance in Britain, another big market where it owns fashion brands Hobbs, Whistles and Phase Eight.

For the nine months through to Dec. 28 TFG's total sales rose 5.9% from a year earlier, the group said, and it saw its best ever Black Friday sales.

Over the last decade, TFG has invested heavily in technology in order to keep pace with changing trends and efficiencies demanded by fast fashion and to adapt to online shopping.

Those investments allowed it to compete for online sales during Black Friday.