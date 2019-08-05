Recyclers and retailers have part to play in fight to save environment by reducing plastic usage

The call to take care of our environment is arguably at its height. Individuals and corporations have started the arduous task of correcting wrongs being done to the environment, more so via plastic pollution.

Arguably the unsung heroes in this fight are informal waste collectors, individuals like Luyanda Hlatshwayo an executive member of the African Reclaimers Organisation (ARO).

Hlatshwayo, 35, who lives in a reclaimer community in Newtown said the founding of ARO was out of necessity in 2016 as dealing with the city proved to be hard as they didn’t have proper representation.

“The main focus is to organise as many reclaimers as possible within the city and now we’re actually getting interest from other provinces to come through and help them to organise reclaimers,” he said.

Hlatshwayo, who is from Soweto, studied accounting at university while working towards a degree in banking but could not finish his studies.He found it hard to get employment due to this, he had to quit the restaurant managing job that he found due to his asthma and turned to recycling.

“ Even in the current job that I’m doing right now in the morning it’s very humid, it’s very cold, I have to find a scarf to cover my mouth. It’s very much of a disadvantage but you live with it.”

When asked why he’s stuck with recycling when most people would shy away from this type of arduous work he said: “I think it’s responsibility. I’m a single dad, I have a mother that’s depending on me I can’t sit down and do nothing. I’m one of those reclaimers that don’t even hide myself because I’ve got this mentality that I’m doing this for me and my daughter. I’m not doing it for anyone else, whether someone is saying look at Luyanda he’s busy with bins. There will be a time where you get ashamed by what you do, when I see people I grew up with driving BMWs, it hits you but you realise I can’t let that child down.